NEXT Weather: Watching for rain for NLCS Game 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While Saturday was a beautiful day across Philadelphia, the evening hours brought in an increase in cloud cover. Those clouds are helping to keep temperatures up overnight, acting as a blanket for the highs that were well into the 60s to near 70.

By Sunday morning, lows will only fall into the low and middle 50s.

The key on Sunday is watching a coastal storm off the Carolinas move up toward the New Jersey shore during the day. While typically, we'd see bands of moderate to heavy rain and even thunderstorms move in, there's enough dry air to keep most of the heavier bands offshore. That said, here's an hour-by-hour breakdown of what we'll likely see for the area Sunday:

7 a.m.: Overcast skies with temperatures in the 50s.

Noon: Cloudy, a light northeast breeze and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sprinkles and perhaps a shower along the New Jersey Shore, from Toms River to Wildwood and Cape May.

2:37 p.m.: First pitch forecast: Temperatures in the middle 60s, cloudy skies and light northeast winds. We should remain dry for most of the game.

5pm: A stray shower possible within the city of Philadelphia; better chances of showers still exist at the shore.

10 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday: This is the timeframe for the best chance of rain. Scattered showers are possible from Philadelphia on north and east. A few moderate downpours possible across central New Jersey.

By Monday afternoon, we should see some clearing skies, with highs approaching the 70s. Expect the mild air to stay with us for a good portion of next week.

Go Phillies!