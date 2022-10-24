When will winners of World Series ticket lottery be notified?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Phils are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after beating the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS.

They'll face the American League Champions, the Houston Astros.

Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be in Houston, but all eyes are on Games 3, 4 and 5 - if necessary - when the Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park.

Fans hoping to get their hands on World Series tickets have until Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for the lottery to win a chance to purchase tickets.

For anyone who already signed up for the lottery and is wondering when they will be notified, the Phillies say they plan to start notifying people via email on Wednesday, October 26.

But, there are only a limited number of tickets available.

The Phils say depending on how many people take them up on the lottery offer, they will continue to notify people giving them a chance to purchase tickets.

Registering for the lottery does not guarantee you a ticket to the World Series, just the opportunity to purchase them.

Here's the schedule for the World Series: