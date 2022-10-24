Phillies fans ready for World Series after winning NLCS

Phillies fans are ready for the World Series after NLCS win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the game ran out of Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the team's dramatic come from behind victory. The Phillies are now in the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday.

These nights are the moments our city will never forget. And fans say being able to celebrate this win in South Philly is everything.

"We need this so bad," a fan said.

Phillies fans have hoped and dreamed for more than a decade to get back to the playoffs and now their Fightin's are NL champs.

"It means everything, we fought so hard to get here, we haven't been in the playoffs in 11 years," another Phillies fan said.

"It was so great to be there when it happened," Patty Smith said. "I mean you watch it on TV, but nothing is like being here."

One couple that went to the game tied the knot two days ago, but there was no time for a honeymoon.

Bride: "We got married on Friday and the Phillies won."

Groom: "This is the best part of the weekend by far."

One fan flew all night to be at Citizens Bank Park.

"I came here last night from Ireland," a fan said.

And despite the elements and a late-game San Diego rally, Philly's faithful never gave up hope.

"Best game ever, I don't care how much it rained," a woman said.

Meanwhile, at Frankford and Cottman Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia – an epicenter for Phils fans and massive celebrating – pure elation pulsed through the neighborhood.

"We got the magic, baby," one Phillies fan said.

That last inning was tense, but Phillies fans pulled through.

"We were sweating it, but I told her, 'No.' I said, 'We're going to win, baby,'" Dina Ramirez said.

"Little nervous for a second, but never doubted them," a fan said.

Fans — now breathing a sigh of relief — and reliving that Bryce Harper home run.

The celebration is on, but fans in the city have their sights set on an even bigger prize.

"Whoever we face, the Yankees or the Astros — it's always nice to have a good time and come out here," Luke, a young Phillies fan said.

"Four more baby," another fan said. "Let's go."