Harper's go-ahead HR powers Phillies to World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series.
The first game of the World Series will be Friday night, Oct. 28.
The Astros currently lead the series 3-0 and Game 4 is on Sunday night.
Zack Wheeler was dominant through six innings. He had eight strikeouts and only allowed three hits. One of those hits was a home run to Juan Soto.
Harper's HR gives Phillies lead
Bryce Harper's two run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead om Game 5 of the NLCS.
The home run was Harper's fifth of the postseason.
The Phillies are three outs away from the World Series.
Padres take the lead
The weather seems to be affecting Seranthony Dominguez's pitching.
Dominguez threw three wild pitches in the top of the seventh, including one that allowed Jose Azocar to score that gave the Padres a 3-2 lead.
Dominguez got out of the inning after forcing Trent Grisham to fly out to right field.
Padres tie up the game
Seranthony Dominguez isn't off to the best start after coming in to relieve Zack Wheeler.
He threw a wild pitch, which allowed Jake Cronenworth to advance to second base after he singled off Wheeler to start the inning.
Then, Josh Bell hit a double off Dominguez to right field, which knocked in Cronenworth to tie the game, 2-2.
Phillies pull Zack Wheeler
The Phillies pulled Zack Wheeler in the top of the seventh inning after he gave up a lead-off single Jake Cronenworth.
Seranthony Dominguez is replacing Wheeler.
Overall, Wheeler pitched six innings, allowed three hits, including one home run, and had eight strikeouts on 87 pitches.
Wheeler gets through SD's top of the order
With a chance to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning, Zack Wheeler retired the top of Padres' order with ease.
Wheeler got Jurickson Profar to foul out and he struck out Manny Machado and Juan Soto.
Wheeler has eight strikeouts through six innings.
Wheeler, Darvish's stats pitching in precipitation
Rain is starting to move through the Philadelphia region, and it could have an impact on the game.
Earlier on Sunday, MLB Network released Zack Wheeler and Yu Darvish's stats while pitching in precipitation.
Juan Soto hits HR
After Rhys Hoskins gave the Phillies the lead in the bottom of the third, the Padres responded.
Juan Soto hit a 439 foot home run to cut the Philles' lead to 2-1.
Soto's home run was the Padres' first hit of the game.
Hoskins hits HR to give Phillies lead
Rhys Hoskins has done it again.
Hoskins hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.
It's Hoskins' fourth home run in the series. He hit two in Game 4 on Friday night to help the Phillies win 10-6.
Wheeler has 5 Ks through three innings
After throwing 22 pitches in the first inning, Zack Wheeler has settled down through three innings.
Wheeler has five strikeouts and hasn't allowed a hit. He's retired nine straight Padres batters.
Wheeler records second straight 1-2-3 inning
Nine pitches -- that's Zack Wheeler needed to get out of the bottom of the second inning.
Wheeler struck out Brandon Drurry and Josh Bell and got Jake Cronenworth to line out to third base to end the top of the second.
Yu Darvish follows up Wheeler with 1-2-3 inning of his own
Well, Sunday's NLCS game is nothing like Saturday night's game -- at least in the first inning.
In Game 4, the Phillies and Padres exploded for a combined 7 runs.
But, both starting pitchers have retired the first three hitters, respectively.
After walking Kyle Schwarber, Yu Darvish got Rhys Hoskins to ground into a double play.
Then, Darvish struck out J.T. Realmuto looking to end the inning.
Wheeler opens game with 1-2-3 inning
Zack Wheeler picked up right where he left off in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Padres.
Wheeler recorded a 1-2-3 inning to start the game. He got Jurickson Profar to pop-out, Juan Soto to ground out and struck out Manny Machado.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies Baseball Comms Department says, "Bryce Harper's 1.311 OPS would rank 7th all-time in a single postseason."
