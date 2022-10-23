Watch CBS News

Harper's go-ahead HR powers Phillies to World Series

get the free app
  • link copied

By Andreas Copes, Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series. 

The first game of the World Series will be Friday night, Oct. 28. 

 

Party underway in Northeast Philly after NLCS win

Fans celebrate Phillies winning the pennant in Northeast Philly 01:24
By Joe Holden
 

Fans celebrate win outside CBP

Phillies win NL pennant, punch ticket to World Series 01:28
By Alicia Roberts
 

Phillies fans celebrate making it to World Series

Fans in South Philly react to Phillies punching ticket to World Series 01:59
By Marcella Baietto
 

Phillies win NL pennant, punch ticket to World Series

Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series. 

The Astros currently lead the series 3-0 and Game 4 is on Sunday night. 

Zack Wheeler was dominant through six innings. He had eight strikeouts and only allowed three hits. One of those hits was a home run to Juan Soto.

The first game of the World Series will be Friday night, Oct. 28. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Harper's HR gives Phillies lead

Bryce Harper's two run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead om Game 5 of the NLCS. 

The home run was Harper's fifth of the postseason. 

The Phillies are three outs away from the World Series. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Padres take the lead

The weather seems to be affecting Seranthony Dominguez's pitching. 

Dominguez threw three wild pitches in the top of the seventh, including one  that allowed Jose Azocar to score that gave the Padres a 3-2 lead. 

Dominguez got out of the inning after forcing Trent Grisham to fly out to right field.  

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Padres tie up the game

Seranthony Dominguez isn't off to the best start after coming in to relieve Zack Wheeler. 

He threw a wild pitch, which allowed Jake Cronenworth to advance to second base after he singled off Wheeler to start the inning. 

Then, Josh Bell hit a double off Dominguez to right field, which knocked in Cronenworth to tie the game, 2-2.  

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Phillies pull Zack Wheeler

The Phillies pulled Zack Wheeler in the top of the seventh inning after he gave up a lead-off single Jake Cronenworth. 

Seranthony Dominguez is replacing Wheeler. 

Overall, Wheeler pitched six innings, allowed three hits, including one home run, and had eight strikeouts on 87 pitches. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Wheeler gets through SD's top of the order

With a chance to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning, Zack Wheeler retired the top of Padres' order with ease. 

Wheeler got Jurickson Profar to foul out and he struck out Manny Machado and Juan Soto. 

Wheeler has eight strikeouts through six innings. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Wheeler, Darvish's stats pitching in precipitation

Rain is starting to move through the Philadelphia region, and it could have an impact on the game. 

Earlier on Sunday, MLB Network released Zack Wheeler and Yu Darvish's stats while pitching in precipitation.

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Juan Soto hits HR

After Rhys Hoskins gave the Phillies the lead in the bottom of the third, the Padres responded. 

Juan Soto hit a 439 foot home run to cut the Philles' lead to 2-1. 

Soto's home run was the Padres' first hit of the game. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Hoskins hits HR to give Phillies lead

Rhys Hoskins has done it again. 

Hoskins hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. 

It's Hoskins' fourth home run in the series. He hit two in Game 4 on Friday night to help the Phillies win 10-6.  

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Wheeler has 5 Ks through three innings

After throwing 22 pitches in the first inning, Zack Wheeler has settled down through three innings. 

Wheeler has five strikeouts and hasn't allowed a hit. He's retired nine straight Padres batters. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Wheeler records second straight 1-2-3 inning

Nine pitches -- that's Zack Wheeler needed to get out of the bottom of the second inning. 

Wheeler struck out Brandon Drurry and Josh Bell and got Jake Cronenworth to line out to third base to end the top of the second. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Yu Darvish follows up Wheeler with 1-2-3 inning of his own

Well, Sunday's NLCS game is nothing like Saturday night's game -- at least in the first inning. 

In Game 4, the Phillies and Padres exploded for a combined 7 runs. 

But, both starting pitchers have retired the first three hitters, respectively. 

After walking Kyle Schwarber, Yu Darvish got Rhys Hoskins to ground into a double play. 

Then, Darvish struck out J.T. Realmuto looking to end the inning. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Wheeler opens game with 1-2-3 inning

Zack Wheeler picked up right where he left off in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Padres. 

Wheeler recorded a 1-2-3 inning to start the game. He got Jurickson Profar to pop-out, Juan Soto to ground out and struck out Manny Machado.

By Thomas Ignudo
 

San Diego CBS reporter at Citizens Bank Park

By CBS3 Staff
 

Rain, rain go away

By CBS3 Staff
 

Greasy poles ahead of anticipated Phillies win

Police have begun to grease light poles in anticipation of a Phillies NLCS victory 00:30

As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.

By Andreas Copes
 

Bryce Harper in historic territory

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies Baseball Comms Department says, "Bryce Harper's 1.311 OPS would rank 7th all-time in a single postseason."

By Andreas Copes
 

NEXT Weather: Watching for rain for NLCS Game 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to Game 5 Day! It's a cloudy start to your Sunday, with coastal low spreading showers across the Jersey Shore this morning. While dry air will continue to keep the heavier bands of rain mainly east of I-95 for the first half of the day, eventually all of the Delaware River Valley, including the Philadelphia metro, will see some downpours.

Read the entire forecast here.

By Andrew Kozak
 

Phillies lineup for Game 5

By Andreas Copes
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.