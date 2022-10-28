Watch CBS News
Wells Fargo Center opening doors for World Series Games 3, 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you don't have one of those coveted World Series tickets next week, why not head across the street to the Wells Fargo Center? The arena will open its doors for Phillies fans on Monday and Tuesday to watch Games 3 and 4 in the main concourse bars.

It's free to get in, but you will need to reserve a ticket.

To reserve a ticket, click here.

