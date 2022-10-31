New flavors added to Citizens Bank Park for World Series

New tasty treats added to Citizens Bank Park menu for World series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hot dogs? Popcorn? Ice cream? What's your favorite ballpark snack?

To complement the Phillies' first World Series appearance since 2009, Aramark is elevating the flavors at Citizens Bank Park.

The new menu items scream fall comfort food.

Check out the items and where you can find them at Citizens Bank Park:

Crawford Dog: Two Angus beef hot dogs split and griddled on a potato bun and topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam and yellow mustard. (Available in Diamond Club)

Pumpkin Pie Cannoli: Cannoli dipped in white chocolate with crusted toasted almonds. (Available at Fall Classics, Section 139)

Credit: Aramark

Hot Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl: Creamy mac and cheese topped with panko bread crumbs and in-house pulled chicken tossed in a hot honey glaze. (Section 109)

Credit: Aramark

Bryce Crispy Donut from Federal Donuts: Donut topped with Phillies red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces and a white marshmallow drizzle. (Section 140)

Credit: Aramark

There are also two new signature cocktails available during the postseason. The Red October Punch is vodka, lemonade and pomegranate juice.

The Apple Cider Margarita is locally sourced apple cider, silver tequila, triple sec, lime juice and maple syrup.

You can find the drinks in sections 101, 111, 120, 128, 203, 318, 323 and the Miller Lite Liberty Landing.