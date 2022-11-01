New game plan for Phillies for Game 3 after postponement

New game plan for Phillies for Game 3 after postponement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another day, another try. After Game 3 of the World Series had to be postponed due to heavy downpours, the Phils are ready to take on the Astros on Tuesday night.

Philly has seen postponements like these before in 1993, 2008 and 2009.

Before the rain on Monday started, players got in some batting practice.

Once the game was scrapped, the scheduled starter Noah Syndergaard came out to get in a throwing session.

But, the postponement has led to some changes for the Phillies. Manager Rob Thomson explained what that means for the rotation.

"So, we will go tomorrow will be Ranger, line him up for potential Game 7. And then, we will go Nola on regular rest, and then, if we don't use him in the next couple of days, we will go Syndergaard Game 5. If we do use him, might Gibson and we gonna give Wheeler extra rest," he said.

Also, SEPTA will offer free rides from Game 3 and 4 (if necessary 5) starting at 10 p.m.

