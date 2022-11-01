SEPTA offering free subway rides from World Series games

Phillies-Astros Game 3, Take 2: Fans still rowdy and excited

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans attending World Series Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia fans can get a free Broad Street Line ride home. SEPTA says Penn Medicine and Miller Lite sponsored free rides home from NRG Station for Tuesday and Wednesday.

SEPTA also said it's expanding its services for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Free rides home, at least currently, are not being offered for Game 5.

According to SEPTA, free rides home from NRG Station will begin at 10 p.m. and last until the last subway for Games 3 and 4.

For all three games, the transit authority says it's adding five express trains and three local trains to supplement its regular BSL service leaving Fern Rock Transportation Station beginning at 6 p.m.

First pitch for all three games is scheduled for 8:03 p.m.

