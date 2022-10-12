3 Philly SWAT officers shot while serving warrant in West Poplar; suspect dead

3 Philly SWAT officers shot while serving warrant in West Poplar; suspect deadget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood.
The officers were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital. They were all placed in stable condition.
The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was also shot. Police say the man engaged with officers first. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Neighbor says shooting that injured 3 Philadelphia SWAT officers sounded like a "war zone"
Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant in West Poplar on Wednesday morning. Police say a 19-year-old man fired at the officers through a door and window.
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street.
A neighbor that spoke with Eyewitness News says that the shooting sounded like a war zone.
Click here for the full story.
2 SWAT officers to be released, another to undergo more tests
Two of the three Philadelphia SWAT officers that were shot while serving a warrant are expected to be released from Jefferson Hospital on Wednesday. The third is undergoing further tests.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is at a press event in Dallas, but she spoke with the officers following the incident. All three of the SWAT officers were placed in stable condition.
One officer was shot in the leg, one was hit in the hip, and the other was hit in the upper chest.
Police say 19-year-old suspect that fired at police was wanted for homicide and several gunpoint robberies.
"This is probably the most dangerous part of policing is serving warrant on someone you know or suspect to be a murderer and involved in other kinds of crimes," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "It just shows that our officers that our officers show every single day and every single night to work their best to brave to put themselves in harms way and to do that for us. And that's a wonderful sacrifice they make for us and we don't appreciate them as much as we should.
Mayor Jim Kenney, police provide update
Suspect killed was wanted for homicide, police say
Mayor Jim Kenney and police provided an update on Wednesday morning outside Jefferson Hospital after three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot by a suspect while serving a warrant in West Poplar. The suspect later died at Temple University Hospital.
Police say the 19-year-old suspect was wanted for a homicide that happened in August. Police didn't have specific details about the incident. The suspect was also wanted for multiple gunpoint robberies, according to police.
Police say while officers were serving a warrant, attempting to knock and announce, they were fired at first by the suspect.
The gunfire struck one officer in the leg, one in the hip and the other in the upper chest after the bullet ricocheted off his vest.
Police say the suspect then ran through the property attempting to escape, but he ran into officers that contained the rear of the property.
Police say SWAT officers returned fire at the suspect after he fired at them, striking the suspect.
Suspect dies after shooting in West Poplar
Philadelphia police say the suspect shot during a barricade situation in West Poplar has died. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
Authorities say the suspect engaged with officers first.
Police say the three SWAT officers were shot in the chest, hip and leg. They were all placed in stable condition.
At least 21 shots fired during shooting
CBS3's Jasmine Payoute is on the scene in West Poplar where officers have started to put down crime scene markers on North 10th Street.
It appears at least 21 shots were fired during the incident.
Video shows men being taken into custody
New video from the scene where the shooting happened shows men being taken into custody following the incident.
3 men taken into custody
At least three men were taken in custody following the incident. It's unclear how they are connected to the shooting at this time.
Two children were also pulled from the barricaded house.