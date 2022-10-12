Watch CBS News
Crime

Neighbor says shooting that injured 3 Philadelphia SWAT officers sounded like a "war zone"

By Jasmine Payoute, Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Neighbor recalls shooting that injured 3 SWAT officers, left suspect dead in West Poplar
Neighbor recalls shooting that injured 3 SWAT officers, left suspect dead in West Poplar 04:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant in West Poplar on Wednesday morning. Police say a 19-year-old man fired at the officers through a door and window. 

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street.

A neighbor that spoke with Eyewitness News says that the shooting sounded like a war zone.

"A lot of shooting, like we was in a war zone, it was a lot of shooting," the neighbor said. 

The neighbor says they thought it was drive-by shooting initially. 

2 SWAT officers expected to be released after getting shot in West Poplar, another undergoing tests 03:19

After shooting the three officers, police say the man attempted to escape out the rear of the property, but he was met by SWAT. The suspect was then shot by SWAT after he opened fire. 

The 19-year-old was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. He was wanted for homicide and multiple gunpoint robberies, according to police.  

"It's scary because it's that close to you," the neighbor said. 

The neighbor added that the time of the shooting is also a concern. She says the shooting happened just before bus drivers head out to pick up kids for school. 

"You never know you could walk out and get shot," she said.  

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 10:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.