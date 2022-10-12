Neighbor says shooting that injured 3 Philadelphia SWAT officers sounded like a "war zone"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant in West Poplar on Wednesday morning. Police say a 19-year-old man fired at the officers through a door and window.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street.

A neighbor that spoke with Eyewitness News says that the shooting sounded like a war zone.

"A lot of shooting, like we was in a war zone, it was a lot of shooting," the neighbor said.

The neighbor says they thought it was drive-by shooting initially.

After shooting the three officers, police say the man attempted to escape out the rear of the property, but he was met by SWAT. The suspect was then shot by SWAT after he opened fire.

The 19-year-old was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. He was wanted for homicide and multiple gunpoint robberies, according to police.

"It's scary because it's that close to you," the neighbor said.

The neighbor added that the time of the shooting is also a concern. She says the shooting happened just before bus drivers head out to pick up kids for school.

"You never know you could walk out and get shot," she said.