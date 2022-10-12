Watch CBS News
3 Philadelphia SWAT officers, civilian shot in West Poplar during barricade situation

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia police officers were shot on Wednesday morning. The officers are members of the SWAT team.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood.

The officers were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital. They were all placed in stable condition. 

A civilian was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The civilian's condition is unknown at this time. 

It's unclear if the civilian shot is a suspect.  

Refresh this page for updates. This is a developing story. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 6:35 AM

