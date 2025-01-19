Philadelphia snow forecast: How much snow is Philadelphia supposed to get, weather and travel updates, more
We are tracking a one-two punch of snow and cold starting on Sunday. The snow starts Sunday, with the bitter cold air right behind it Monday through Thursday of the upcoming week.
A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for the winter storm on Sunday and will remain in effect until Thursday as temperatures plummet into the single digits and teens with wicked wind chills beginning Monday.
Flight delays at PHL jump to triple digits
Over 100 flights were delayed at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday. According to FlightAware.com, 122 flights were delayed and 29 flights were canceled as of Sunday afternoon.
PennDOT temporarily reduces speed limits on PA roadways
PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit on multiple roads due to the winter storm. While PennDOT recommends everyone stay off the road, if you must drive somewhere, you're urged to observe a 45 mph speed limit on the following roads:
- Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties.
- Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.
- Interstate 380 in Monroe County
No commercial vehicles, with the exception of loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices, are allowed on the following roadways in accordance with Pennsylvania's weather event vehicle restriction plan, per PennDOT:
- Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.
- Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties.
- Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.
- Interstate 380 in Monroe County.
- U.S. 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
- Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties
No snow at the Linc just yet...
Snow falls in Berks County
Photojournalist Bill Seiders took his drone for a spin and caught some early flakes in Berks County, Sunday morning.
NEXT Weather forecast
Could this be part 2 of the iconic Snow Bowl?
With snow in the forecast for Sunday's game, many fans are reminiscing about a memorable game back in 2013, when Mother Nature made her presence felt during a thrilling Eagles vs. Lions game. "I'll never forget it," Eagles fan Gianmarco Martuscelli said, recalling the 2013 game that turned into an unexpected snowstorm. "All of a sudden, in the middle of the second quarter, it started coming down hard, and it just kept coming."
DeVonta Smith warms up at snowy Linc in T-shirt
Dozens of cancellations, flights delays at Philadelphia International Airport
The winter storm is already impacting air travel. At least 62 flights were delayed at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware.com, a flight-tracking website. The cancellations are starting to pile up at PHL as well, with 23 recorded as of Sunday afternoon.
Double travel time for Eagles-Rams game
If you plan on making the trek to South Philadelphia to watch the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, our NEXT Weather team suggests you double your travel time to get to the stadium.
SEPTA is offering extra service on Sunday for riders to get to the Eagles game. The Broad Street Line will take riders to the NRG Station at the South Philly Sports Complex. SEPTA is also running multiple express trips every 10 minutes until 2:30 p.m. from the Fern Rock Station ahead of the game.
New Jersey governor issues State of Emergency
Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey as the area prepares for significant winter weather on Sunday. Murphy urged New Jersey residents to be especially cautious over the next few days as the region experiences a one-two punch of heavy snow accumulation followed by bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills.