Philadelphia snow forecast: How much snow is Philadelphia supposed to get, weather and travel updates, more

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Philly weekend events: Eagles-Rams, Dry Vibes, Winterfest, Dancing With The Stars

Philly weekend events: Eagles-Rams, Dry Vibes, Winterfest, Dancing With The Stars

Winter storm leads to cancellations, delays at Philadelphia airport Sunday

Winter storm leads to cancellations, delays at Philadelphia airport Sunday

Sunny, seasonable Friday in Philadelphia region before weekend storms

Sunny, seasonable Friday in Philadelphia region before weekend storms

Winter storm warning in effect, heavy snow expected during Eagles game

Winter storm warning in effect, heavy snow expected during Eagles game

New Jersey Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

New Jersey Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On