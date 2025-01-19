When do the Eagles play Sunday? What to know before Philly hosts the LA Rams in the NFL divisional round

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams meet Sunday in a battle for divisional dominance.

The winner of Sunday's game, which is set to be played in snow, advances to the NFC Championship game while the loser packs it up for the season.

The Rams went 10-7 in the regular season and finished at the top of the NFC. The Eagles also had the best record in their division and finished with 14 wins and 3 regular season losses.

Here's what to know before kickoff Sunday.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams is 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on NBC. The game can also be streamed on Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

"Snow Bowl" Part 2

The entire Delaware Valley can expect to see snow Sunday, with some of the heaviest snow showers expected during the Eagles game. In Philadelphia, the forecast is calling for 3-6 inches of snow.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for Sunday due to snow and extreme cold that will impact the region Monday through Wednesday.

During the game, the heaviest snow is expected to come down around 5 p.m.

With snow in the forecast for Sunday's game, many fans are reminiscing about a memorable game back in 2013, when Mother Nature made her presence felt during a thrilling Eagles vs. Lions game. "I'll never forget it," Eagles fan Gianmarco Martuscelli said, recalling the 2013 game that turned into an unexpected snowstorm. "All of a sudden, in the middle of the second quarter, it started coming down hard, and it just kept coming."

What happens if the Eagles win today?

If Philadelphia beats Matt Stafford and the Rams, they'll advance to the NFC Championship game and play the Washington Commanders, who beat the top-seeded Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Because the Eagles had a higher seed than the Commanders heading into the playoffs, the NFC Championship game would be played in Philadelphia.

Have the Eagles and Rams met in the playoffs before?

The last time Philadelphia and Los Angeles played each other in the playoffs was in 2002 in the NFC championship game. That Rams team, led by Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, was known as "The Greatest Show on Turf." They beat the Eagles, 29-24, but lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are 1-2 against the Rams in the playoffs.

Eagles account for losing Nakobe Dean to season-ending knee injury

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs after he left Philadelphia's wild-card round win over the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury.

Veteran linebacker Oren Burks, a special teams standout all season, entered the game once Dean left that game, and finished with four tackles in 54 snaps.

The Eagles are likely to bank on Burks to fill the gap Sunday and the remainder of the postseason, but also signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the practice squad on Tuesday. On Saturday, Morrow was elevated for the game.