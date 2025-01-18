NEXT Weather Alert for significant snow throughout the Philadelphia area. Eagles-Rams playoff game in the snow.

Significant snow on Sunday, accumulating sleet or snow for Eagles-Rams, High of 35

We are tracking a 1-2 punch of snow and cold. The snow starts Sunday, with the bitter cold air right behind it Monday through Thursday of the upcoming week.

Early Sunday is an area of low pressure that spins up in the Tennessee Valley and tracks off the Virginia/North Carolina coastline.

This strengthening coastal storm passes close to the Jersey Shore bringing snow. That snow will be heavy at times from the I-95 corridor and areas north and west. The snow should be steady through the afternoon.

There will be bands of heavier snow as the storm intensifies. These bands may have snowfall rates of 1" per hour or more. From I-95 South and East there may be some rain or sleet to start which mixes with snow later in the day.

Some areas in South Jersey and the Shore will have lulls in the rain or snow.

Travel will be difficult on Sunday with snow-packed roads in some places. Plan on air cancellations and rail delays.

The Eagles and Rams will be playing in the snow. Fans need to arrive very early and all travel times around the area should be doubled.

The snow tapers off Sunday evening between 7-9 p.m.

A 20-mile shift east or west in the storm track will make a huge difference in rain or snow and the totals. If the storm tracks farther offshore the totals will be higher for Philly, the Pennsylvania burbs and South Jersey. If the storm tracks closer to Shore the totals go down for Philly and burbs.

For Monday, MLK Day sunshine returns but winds increase and temperatures begin to plummet. Morning lows will be in the teens and highs only reach the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens.

Monday night we drop to the single digits in the city and near or below zero in some area away from the city. Tuesday and Wednesday will only see highs in the mid-teens with lows across the region between -2 and 9 degrees. Thursday begins in the single digits and highs return to the mid-20s.

Wind chills will dip to -10 to -20 at night with the feels like between 0 to 10 during the day.

Beginning Sunday night, we begin a 5 day stretch below freezing. On Friday afternoon we reach the freezing mark.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for updates and any changes in the forecast.

Here's your NEXT Weather forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow. High 35, Low 32.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 23, Low 17.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 20, Low 7.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 19, Low 8.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 27, Low 7.

Friday: Not as cold. High 32, Low 14.

Saturday: Thawing out. High 37, Low 20.

