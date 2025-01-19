Rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell exits Philadelphia Eagles-Los Angeles Rams playoff game with shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was ruled out against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs after leaving the game with a shoulder injury.

With a win on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the snowy conditions, the No. 2 seed Eagles would host the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders in the NFC championship next weekend.

Mitchell left the game after hitting Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with his right shoulder. Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers replaced Mitchell after the rookie exited the game.

Stafford and the Rams didn't waste time targeting Rodgers once he entered the game.

Stafford completed a 48-yard pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson with Rodgers in coverage on a play where the Eagles cornerback nearly intercepted the ball. The pass led to the Rams kicking a field goal to make it a 13-10 game.

The Eagles selected Mitchell with the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft out of the University of Toledo. He had one tackle and one pass deflection before leaving the game.

Mitchell had an excellent rookie season with the Eagles playing alongside veteran Darius Slay. He started 16 games and recorded 46 total tackles and 12 pass deflections. He got his first career interception last week in Philadelphia's wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers.