Ways to protect your car and home as frigid temperatures expect to hit Philadelphia region

How to protect your car and home from frigid temperatures

For more than 20 years, Jordan Fleming's worked in the HVAC and plumbing industry.

"We haven't had too many frozen pipes yet. I'm sure they're coming," Fleming said.

That's about to change once temperatures fall into the teens and single digits over the next few days. The owner of That HVAC Guy and Plumbing said one of the most important things: "is to know where your main shutoff valve is in the house. Also, to make sure that it works."

Another tip from Fleming: "To leave a faucet dripping is a good idea just to keep the water flowing through the faucet so that it doesn't have the ability to sit in the line and freeze."

That point leads outside where Fleming reminds homeowners to disconnect hoses.

"They act as a conduit. They'll freeze and that freezing will go inside and the pipes themselves will actually freeze and burst," Fleming said.

At AAA car care, insurance and travel center in King of Prussia, it was a busy Thursday in the garage. Car Care Manager Gabriel Davila shared tips to keep cars working okay in extreme cold. First, check the tires.

"The first thing to see is the side wall of the tire, making sure there's no crack on it. There's no bubbles or anything of the sort," Davila said. He continued, "The second thing we're looking at is the tire tread. We want to make sure that the tire tread is never less than four."

Under the hood — test your car battery.

Plus, Davila reminds drivers to look at, "The clamps themselves. Making sure that there's no corrosion around the terminals. Take a look at the age of the battery."

Also, make sure all the fluids from the coolant to the window washer are full.

"You want to make sure that you have not only the right amount of washer fluid but the right type of washer fluid — the one that does not freeze when temperatures get really low," Davila said.

AAA tips on how to prepare your vehicle for the cold

BATTERY - Cold weather is tough on your car's battery. At 5 degrees Fahrenheit, a fully charged battery will deliver about half its rated amp-hour capacity. In cold weather, your engine requires more current from the battery to start. So, if you combine less power output with more power requirement in a marginal battery, you get a vehicle that may not start.

Cold weather is tough on your car's battery. At 5 degrees Fahrenheit, a fully charged battery will deliver about half its rated amp-hour capacity. In cold weather, your engine requires more current from the battery to start. So, if you combine less power output with more power requirement in a marginal battery, you get a vehicle that may not start. TIRES - When the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, your tire air pressure will drop 1 psi for every 10-degree drop in temperature, meaning you'll likely have to add air to your car's tires as the weather gets colder. The proper tire pressure for your car can be found on the placard on your driver's-side car door — not the number listed on the tire sidewall, which is the maximum pressure your tires can withstand. The number listed on the doorjamb is the pressure that engineers have calculated is optimal for your vehicle.

NO NEED TO WARM - If your car is a 2007 or newer model, you DO NOT need to warm it up before driving. It takes only about 30 seconds for the engine to be lubricated properly. In fact, actually driving your car is the best thing to do. Leaving your vehicle running in the driveway for an extended period of time wastes gas.

Aqua Pennsylvania tips to prevent frozen pipes

Precautions During Freezing Weather

Wrap Pipes and Meters : Use insulation materials or heat tape on your pipes and wrap indoor meters with a blanket.

: Use insulation materials or heat tape on your pipes and wrap indoor meters with a blanket. Keep Cabinets Open: If you have interior plumbing along an exterior wall, leave cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

If you have interior plumbing along an exterior wall, leave cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around pipes. Run a Small Stream of Water: If temperatures fall below 10 degrees, leave a thin stream of water running from the faucet farthest from your meter.

What to Do if Pipes Freeze

Thaw Safely : If you locate a frozen section of pipe, open a spigot and use a hair dryer or heat tape to thaw it gradually. Never use an open flame.

: If you locate a frozen section of pipe, open a spigot and use a hair dryer or heat tape to thaw it gradually. Never use an open flame. Call a Professional: If you cannot thaw the pipe, contact a licensed plumber for assistance."