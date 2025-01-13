Philadelphia Eagles to face Los Angeles Rams in divisional round of NFL playoffs. Here's what to know.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's everything you need to know before the matchup between the No. 2 seed Eagles and No. 4 seed Rams.

Which day will the Eagles-Rams play?

The Eagles and Rams game will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Linc.

The game will air on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

Eagles defeated Rams in regular season

The Birds dominated the Rams, 37-20, in Week 12 of the regular season thanks to a monster performance by Saquon Barkley.

Barkley rushed for a personal-best 255 yards and had two touchdowns that went for 70-plus yards in the win. The 255 yards were the ninth-most yards rushing in a game in NFL history. It was also the most rushing yards by an Eagles running back in a single game in franchise history.

A.J. Brown also had a big game with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Rams in November.

Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Eagles-Rams playoff history

The Eagles are 1-2 against the Rams in the playoffs.

The last time the Eagles and Rams played each other in the playoffs was in 2002 in the NFC championship game. That Rams team, which was led by Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, was known at "The Greatest Show on Turf." They beat the Eagles, 29-24, but lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (R) is congratulated by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Dovovan McNabb (L) after their NFC Championship game Jan. 27, 2002, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 29-24. JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

The team's other two playoff games happened in 1989 in the wild-card round and in the NFL championship in 1949. The Eagles won the NFL championship 14-0, but lost to the Rams, 21-7, in the wild-card round in 1989.

How did the Eagles and Rams get here?

The Eagles advanced to the divisional round with a 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after they forced four turnovers.

The Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 27-9, on Monday night in the wild-card round to advance in the playoffs.

Los Angeles won the NFC West with a 10-7 regular season record to become the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

The winner of the Eagles and Rams will play the winner of the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in the NFC championship, which will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26.