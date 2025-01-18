Gov. Phil Murphy declares State of Emergency in New Jersey in anticipation of winter weather

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey that will be in effect at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

In an announcement on Saturday, the State of Emergency across all 21 counties is in anticipation of winter weather including heavy snow and dangerously low temperatures.

Snow accumulations are expected to be as high as 8 to 12 inches in parts of the state, followed by extreme cold, with high temperatures in the teens and single digits and wind chills below zero," said the governor's office.

"Beginning tomorrow morning, we are expecting a winter storm to bring heavy snow, followed by dangerously low temperatures expected on Monday and continuing through Wednesday," said Murphy in the release. "As always, I urge all New Jerseyans to use caution, follow all safety protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

Winter Weather Advisory in effect in Philadelphia starting Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Philadelphia from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, ReadyPhiladelphia announced on Saturday.

Snow is expected with accumulation between 2 to 4 inches and parts of Southeast Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Northeast Maryland, and Northern Delaware are expected to have snowfall, said ReadyPhiladelphia.

Authorities said temperatures Sunday night are expected to fall into the teens and remain below freezing for several days, ice and slippery conditions can continue after the advisory.

If you are planning to drive, ReadyPhiladelphia has some tips: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 511 for the latest road conditions.

"Plan for slippery road conditions. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses are likely to become slick and hazardous," said ReadyPhiladelphia in the release.