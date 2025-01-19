Winter storm leads to cancellations, delays at Philadelphia airport Sunday, travel conditions to worsen

A winter storm expected to bring heavy snow to Philadelphia on Sunday is already impacting air travel.

In Philadelphia and along the Interstate 95 corridor, expect 3-6 inches of snow to fall by the time the snowstorm wraps up Sunday night. Farther north, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos can expect between 5-10 inches. Unlike our last round of winter weather, the Jersey Shore is set to see the least snow with this system. A trace to about 2 inches is possible along the shore, with 2-4 inches expected along inland South Jersey.

So if you plan to travel by road, rail or air, it's best to double-check those schedules before leaving your house. At least 43 flights were delayed at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.com, a flight-tracking website. The cancellations are starting to pile up at PHL as well, with 24 recorded as of Sunday morning.

Double travel time for Eagles game

As for local travel, if you plan on making the trek to South Philadelphia to watch the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, our NEXT Weather team suggests you double your travel time to get to the stadium. Also, bundle up in preparation for the elements: the Birds and Rams will play in the snow at some point during the game.

For those of you trying to avoid any incoming traffic on the roads, SEPTA is offering extra service on Sunday for riders to get to the Eagles game. The Broad Street Line will take riders to the NRG Station at the South Philly Sports Complex. SEPTA is also running multiple express trips every 10 minutes until 2:30 p.m. from the Fern Rock Station ahead of the game.

The snow will start to taper off Sunday night between 7 and 9 p.m., but after that, frigid cold moves in.

New Jersey governor issues State of Emergency

Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey as the area prepares for significant winter weather on Sunday. Murphy urged New Jersey residents to be especially cautious over the next few days as the region experiences a one-two punch of heavy snow accumulation followed by bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills.

The New Jersey governor advised residents to steer clear of the roads unless completely necessary. Those living in South and Central Jersey can get the latest information and storm updates from the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.