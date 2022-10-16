Eagles host Cowboys for showdown on Sunday Night Football

Eagles host Cowboys for showdown on Sunday Night Footballget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A weekend filled with Philadelphia sports ends with an NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (5-0) will look to remain undefeated heading into the bye week.
Cooper Rush, who has the Cowboys at 4-1, will start in place of the injured Dak Prescott.
Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles offense will have their hands full with the Cowboys' defense, particularly their pass rush.
Dallas ranks second in the league in sacks with 20 on the season.
Micah Parsons leads the Cowboys with sacks with six, which is tied with several other players for first in the league.
But, the Eagles' offensive line is healthy this week heading into Week 6 to help them with the Cowboys' defensive front.
A.J. Brown scores first TD at Linc
The Eagles capitalized on the Cooper Rush turnover.
A.J. Brown hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead over the Cowboys with 10:40 left in the second quarter.
Brown has four catches for 45 yards to lead all Eagles receivers to go along with his touchdown.
Meanwhile, Hurts has completed 9 of his 13 passes for 92 yards.
CJ Gardner-Johnson intercepts Cooper Rush
For the second straight week, CJ Gardner-Johnson made an interception.
Gardner-Johnson intercepted Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush after cornerback James Bradberry deflected the pass.
Both Bradberry and Gardner-Johnson have been huge additions to the Eagles secondary this season.
The turnover gives the Eagles the ball in Dallas territory.
Eagles take lead against Dallas
The Eagles found the end zone first against the Cowboys. Miles Sanders scored on a 5-yard run to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Sanders scored after a 15 play drive that ate up roughly eight minutes of the game.
The Cowboys jumped on fourth-and-four on the 10-yard-line, which gave the Eagles a fresh set of downs.
Jalen Hurts is off to a sharp start to the game. He's completed 8 of his 12 passes for 77 yards. A.J. Brown leads the Birds in receiving with three catches for 30 yards.
Eagles WRs wear Batman shirts during pregame
Earlier in the season, cornerback Darius Slay said the Eagles had three Batmans at wide receiver. A.J.Brown is Swole Batman, DeVonta Smith is Skinny Batman and Quez Watkins is Fast Batman.
And on Sunday night before kickoff, the group of wideouts wore Batman shirts during warm-ups.
As they've been in Philadelphia recently, the vibes are immaculate heading into the game against the Cowboys.
Sixers' Joel Embiid attends Eagles-Cowboys
Sixers' big man Joel Embiid is at the Eagles-Cowboys game on Sunday night.
As he walking on the field, he ran into former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy.
Jason Peters returns to the Linc with Cowboys
Jason Peters returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. He caught up with some of his former coaches and teammates before kickoff.
Eagles, Cowboys announce inactives
Philly sports fans flying high into SNF against Cowboys
It's a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. On Saturday night, the Phillies advanced to the NLCS and on Sunday night the undefeated Eagles will take on Dallas at the Linc.
The city is electric and Birds fans have a lot to celebrate
Fans have really been on a high since Friday when the Phillies played their first home playoff game in 11 years.
Then came Saturday and with Fightins beating the Braves to move on to the NLCS. Philadelphia's sports faithful just carried the momentum into Sunday Night Football.
But right now, all eyes are on the Eagles as they take on their rival Cowboys under the prime time lights.
Fans who have weathered the highs and lows of Philly sports say it doesn't get any better than this.
And by the way, the Flyers have won their first two games to start the season and the Union are in the MLS cup playoffs, so really an Eagles win feels like the only acceptable way to finish off this winning weekend.