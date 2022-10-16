Eagles-Cowboys: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Dallas week. The Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night with huge NFC East implications on the line.

The Cowboys are 4-1 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush in place of the injured Dak Prescott. Rush is 4-0 in his starts this season.

Prescott was limited in practice last week, so it's very unlikely he plays against Philadelphia. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters the Cowboys are "preparing for Cooper Rush to start against the Eagles."

Regardless, will be the Eagles' toughest matchup of the season ahead of their bye week.

Here's my favorite bets and prediction for the game:

Cowboys (+6.5, -110) at Eagles (-6.5, -110)

Over/under: 42

Oct. 16 at 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field

Miles Sanders' rushing attempts

Sanders has been great for the Eagles this season. He currently ranks fourth in the league in rushing yards with 414 and has recorded three touchdowns on the ground after not being able to find the end zone last year.

Sanders' rushing attempts is currently listed at 14.5 and I like the over. He's cleared that number in every game this season except for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys defense, especially their pass rush, will be a tough matchup for the Birds. But, one way the Eagles can counter that is by feeding Sanders and using the running game.

Plus, it looks like the Eagles' offensive line is healthy. Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo were all full participants at practice Friday, and the team activated Andre Dillard off injured reserve.

A.J. Brown anytime TD

Last week was an oddly quiet week for Brown in the Eagles' 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He caught three passes on the Eagles' opening drive, but then didn't record a single catch the rest of the game.

I wouldn't expect that to continue against the Cowboys, which is why I like him to find the end zone at +145.

Eagles touchdown scorers are very volatile, especially in the red zone, due to the running game and Jalen Hurts' ability to score with his legs.

But the odds at +145 are simply too good to pass for a player that's the No. 1 option in the Eagles' offense.

Brown will most likely be covered by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is known for taking gambles and trying to make big plays. All it takes is for one of those to go wrong, which could lead to a score for Brown.

Parlay action +388

Sanders over 64.5 rushing yards

Brown TD

Eagles moneyline

Prediction

Eagles 24, Cowboys 20

I don't think the Eagles cover this game, but they'll get the win and head into the bye week undefeated at 6-0.

The biggest matchup of the night will be the Eagles' offensive line against the Cowboys' defensive line. But with the Eagles finally healthy upfront, I think they have the slight edge.

It will also be a big night for Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles offense. Hurts played well last week and made some big throws against the Cardinals, but there were times he looked like his 2021 self when he got pressured. If the Cowboys are able to pressure him, it could lead to a bad night for Philadelphia.

Rush hasn't really been asked to win games for the Cowboys while he's been starting games. Dallas has been relying on their running game with Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard, but that might change on Sunday.

I don't think this game will be a shootout by any means, but if the Cowboys have any chance of winning, they'll need Rush to make plays. I just can't see Rush and the Cowboys being able to keep up with the Eagles' offense on Sunday.