Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers: Live updates and more
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The No. 2 seed Eagles and No. 7 seed Packers will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the game airing on FOX.
All eyes will be on Jalen Hurts on Sunday against the Packers as he plays in his first game since suffering a concussion against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. Hurts was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol last week.
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each missed a day of practice last week with injuries, but they're both good to go against Green Bay. Saquon Barkley, who had the best year of his career in his first season with the Eagles, should be well-rested after having a week off in the final week of the regular season.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered an injury in the final week of the regular season to his right elbow, but he was off the injury report at the end of the week. It will be worth monitoring how he looks against an Eagles defense that ranks as the best in the league.
Sunday's matchup against the Packers is a rematch of the season opener in Brazil, where the Eagles won 34-29.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Eagles defense forces 3 and out
In their first series of the game, the Eagles' defense forced quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers to go three-and-out.
Love, who exited last week's game against the Bears with a right elbow injury, sailed a throw over the head of wideout Dontayvion Wicks that nearly intercepted by Birds safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on first down.
Love also was nearly sacked on third down, but he tossed the ball away.
It's early, but so far the game has been all Eagles.
Eagles take early lead over Packers
After the Eagles forced a fumble, they wasted no time finding the end zone.
Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson on an 11-yard touchdown to take the lead. Jake Elliott's extra point made it a 7-0 game with 13:21 left in the first quarter.
Eagles force fumble on opening kick off
The Eagles made a statement on the opening kickoff.
Eagles linebacker Oren Burks forced a fumble on Keisean Nixon, which was recovered by rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
The Eagles are now set up deep in Green Bay territory to begin the game.
Former Eagles FB Jon Ritchie concerned about Jake Elliott
Former Birds fullback Jon Ritchie joined "Gallen of Questions" to preview the Eagles' matchup against the Packers in the playoffs over the weekend.
Ritchie said he's concerned about Eagles kicker Jake Elliott heading into the playoffs.
"When every point matters this much, I feel a little frightened by the proposition that we might have to put our faith on the kicker from 50 plus when it matters most," Ritchie said. "Is he ready to take that kick? Is Nick [Sirianni] going to have to adjust his decision-making because our kicker can't make it far?"
Have the Eagles and Packers met in the playoffs before?
Sunday's game will mark the fourth time the Eagles and Packers have faced each other in the postseason.
The Eagles are 2-1 against the Packers in the playoffs, their earliest matchup happening back in the 1960 NFL Championship Game where the Birds took down Vince Lombardi's Packers, 17-13.
