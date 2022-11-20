Watch CBS News

Mass shooting in Colorado Springs: 5 killed, 18 hurt at gay nightclub Club Q

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub early Sunday, killing five people and wounding 18 at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

 

Mass shooting takes place at Club Q

A suspected gunman is in custody after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs overnight. A total of five people were shot and killed and 18 people were hurt.

Early Sunday morning a Colorado Springs police spokeswoman said it happened at the gay nightclub Club Q just before midnight.

shooting-colorado-springs.jpg

The suspect was injured and was in custody at the hospital, according to a CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs. So far it's not clear if the suspect was shot by police officers.

Lt. Pamela Castro of the told the  Associated Press that the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case.

The police department tweeted that it planned an 8 a.m. news conference at its operations center.

 

Colorado Springs nightclub posts Facebook message after mass shooting

Club Q, where this weekend's mass shooting in Colorado Springs took place, is located at 3430 North Academy Boulevard. That's in the central part of the city and close to Palmer Park.

It released the following statement on Facebook: "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and...

Posted by Club Q Colorado Springs on Sunday, November 20, 2022
By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.