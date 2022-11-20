Mass shooting in Colorado Springs: 5 killed, 18 hurt at gay nightclub Club Q

Mass shooting in Colorado Springs: 5 killed, 18 hurt at gay nightclub Club Qget the free app
A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub early Sunday, killing five people and wounding 18 at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Mass shooting takes place at Club Q
A suspected gunman is in custody after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs overnight. A total of five people were shot and killed and 18 people were hurt.
Early Sunday morning a Colorado Springs police spokeswoman said it happened at the gay nightclub Club Q just before midnight.
The suspect was injured and was in custody at the hospital, according to a CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs. So far it's not clear if the suspect was shot by police officers.
Lt. Pamela Castro of the told the Associated Press that the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case.
The police department tweeted that it planned an 8 a.m. news conference at its operations center.
Colorado Springs nightclub posts Facebook message after mass shooting
Club Q, where this weekend's mass shooting in Colorado Springs took place, is located at 3430 North Academy Boulevard. That's in the central part of the city and close to Palmer Park.
It released the following statement on Facebook: "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."