Biden live updates as decision to drop out and endorse Kamala Harris upends 2024 presidential race
President Biden is dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential race, he announced Sunday, upending the campaign and hurtling Democrats toward a complicated and potentially divisive process to replace him.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," Mr. Biden wrote in a letter to the American people posted to social media. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."
In a separate post, he wrote: "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."
The move comes after Mr. Biden's disastrous performance in the first presidential debate at the end of June, which left many members of his own party questioning whether he was capable of defeating former President Donald Trump in November and serving a second four-year term. Pressure soon grew for him to step aside, with an increasing number of party leaders and Democratic lawmakers openly musing about replacing him on the ticket.
The decision to step aside has few parallels in American history. The most immediate precedent can be found in 1968, when President Lyndon Johnson declined to run for the Democratic nomination, kicking off a tumultuous process to find a replacement that ended in Vice President Hubert Humphrey becoming the nominee at the party's convention in Chicago.
This August, Democrats will once again meet in Chicago to decide the path forward.
Here's what happens now that Biden has dropped out
The decision to step aside before the Democratic convention, which begins on Aug. 19 in Chicago, is legally easy but politically difficult, according to Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who specializes in election law.
The decision on who would replace Mr. Biden on the ticket is left to the delegates at the Democratic convention, the National Task Force on Election Crises notes.
Because he stepped aside before the convention, Mr. Biden will probably have significant influence on the Democratic Party's choice of who would take his place on the ticket. He is backing Harris.
If Harris were to become the presidential nominee before the convention, she would be able to pick her running mate, perhaps another big-name Democrat who performed well in an open convention.
House Speaker Mike Johnson: If Biden can't run for president, "he is not fit to serve"
House Speaker Mike Johnson called on Mr. Biden to resign from office and accused Democrats of nullifying the votes of millions of Americans who voted for the president during the primary process.
"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President," he said in a statement. "He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."
He called the decision an "unprecedented juncture in American history."
"We must be clear about what just happened," he said. "The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed 'party of democracy' has proven exactly the opposite."
Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, "nothing but proud today of my Pop"
Mr. Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, took to social media to offer praise for the president, saying the world is better today because of him.
"I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction," she wrote. "Not only has he been — and will continue to be — the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation's history."
What to know about Kamala Harris, leading contender to be Democratic presidential nominee
Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as a top contender to replace President Biden at the top of Democratic ticket following his historic decision to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House.
Mr. Biden roiled the general election when he announced Sunday that he would be stepping aside, ending weeks of pressure from within the Democratic Party that began after his shocking performance at the first presidential debate on June 27.
Ex-White House chief of staff Ron Klain accuses donors and elected Democrats of pushing Biden out of race
Ron Klain, Mr. Biden's first White House chief of staff, took to social media to blame Democratic donors and elected officials of pushing the president out of the race for the White House, writing, "Now that the donors and electeds have pushed out the only candidate who has ever beaten Trump, it's time to end the political fantasy games and unite behind the only veteran of a national campaign — our outstanding @vp, @KamalaHarris!! Let's get real and win in November!"
Trump responds to Biden withdrawal: Not fit to run for president
In a post to his social media platform, former President Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, lambasted Mr. Biden.
"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!" Trump wrote. "He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement."
The former president, who was set to face Mr. Biden in the November general election, said "we will suffer greatly because of his presidency," but that Republicans "will remedy the damage."
Schumer calls Biden "a true patriot and great American"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shared the following statement after President Biden announced his decision to drop out of the race:
"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.
"Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."
Biden posts letter announcing he's dropping out, endorses Kamala Harris
President Biden announced his decision to end his campaign in a statement posted on social media:
"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term," Mr. Biden wrote.
In another post a few minutes later, he wrote: "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."
Mr. Biden said he would address the nation later this week.