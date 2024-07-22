Watch Live: Kamala Harris makes first remarks since Biden dropped out of 2024 race

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first remarks Monday morning since President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her for the Democratic nomination.

Harris is speaking at the White House South Lawn to honor the NCAA championship teams from the 2023-24 season.

Mr. Biden made the shocking announcement on Sunday that he would not be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, and then endorsed Harris for the Democratic nomination. Mr. Biden cannot appoint a successor, who will be chosen by delegates at the DNC in August.

Many key Democrats have lined up behind Harris, although notably former President Barack Obama has not backed her and neither have the powerful congressional Democratic leaders — House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Biden is currently in Rehoboth, Delaware, as he recovers from COVID-19. It's unclear when he'll return to Washington, although it is expected later this week.

How to watch Kamala Harris' first remarks since Biden dropped out of 2024 race

What: Kamala Harris speaks at White House NCAA event

Follow: Live updates after Biden dropped out of race