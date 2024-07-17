Biden tests positive for COVID

Rep. Adam Schiff calls for Biden to drop out of 2024 race, highest-ranking Democrat to do so

Washington — President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Mr. Biden tested positive earlier in the day after an event in Las Vegas. He was poised to address a conference of the Latino civil rights and advocacy group UnidosUs, but its president, Janet Murguía, announced that he would no longer be able to attend.

Jean-Pierre said the president is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said. "The White House will provide regular updates on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

