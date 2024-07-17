Watch CBS News
Politics

Biden tests positive for COVID

By Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

Schiff calls for Biden to drop out of race
Rep. Adam Schiff calls for Biden to drop out of 2024 race, highest-ranking Democrat to do so 05:31

Washington — President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Mr. Biden tested positive earlier in the day after an event in Las Vegas. He was poised to address a conference of the Latino civil rights and advocacy group UnidosUs, but its president, Janet Murguía, announced that he would no longer be able to attend.

Jean-Pierre said the president is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said. "The White House will provide regular updates on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

This is a developing story

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.