The Barbie Dreamhouse is the most-wanted holiday gift of 2023 -- and it's starting to sell out

Barbie Dreamhouses top the holiday wishlists of children every year, and Christmas 2023 is no different. These bright, interactive doll houses can provide hours of entertainment for kids. However, the price tags can give parents a bit of sticker shock. Thankfully, the shopping team at CBS Essentials has found this popular toy on sale with a special .

For a limited time, you can get your holiday shopping done early and score this most-wanted toy for 35% off at Walmart today during the retailer's major holiday sale. That's an even better price than we saw on Black Friday for the playset, when it was $10 higher. But don't delay, this Barbie Dreamhouse deal may not be around much longer. (It's already sold out at Amazon!)

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: $129 (35% off)

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a three-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," an Amazon reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids says.

What we like about the Barbie Dreamhouse:

It's likely to be one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the season.

The large Barbie Dreamhouse includes a fun waterslide for kids to play with.

It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.