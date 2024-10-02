Watch CBS News

World Meningitis Day is October 5

Dr. Mary Koslap-Petraco, Medical Council at the American Society for Meningitis Prevention and Patti Wukovits, Co-Executive Director at the American Society for Meningitis Prevention join CBS New York to discuss World Meningitis Day.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.