Watch CBS News

Watercolor artist showcases NYC's culinary scene

One of the many things we love about New York City is the world-class restaurants and variety of food options. Producer Maggie Cole introduces us to a watercolor artist who's uniquely showcasing the culinary scene on social media.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.