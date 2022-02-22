Watch CBS News

Wake held for FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard

One of New York City's bravest was remembered Tuesday as a wake. Visitation continues Tuesday night for FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard, who died last week after collapsing at his fire house; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
