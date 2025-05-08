Voting continues on Day 2 of the Papal Conclave We are now in day 2 of the Conclave, this after black smoke billowed out of the chimney from the Sistine Chapel earlier this morning, signaling the Cardinals have yet to elect a new Pope. History is in the process of being made at the Vatican where 133 Cardinals are taking part in the selection process deciding the next Pope to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. Jai Agnish, Director Of Communications of the Diocese Of Paterson, explains what's next.