U.S. sending troops, air defense system to Israel

Israel saw one of its bloodiest days since the start of the war as it exchanged deadly airstrikes with Hezbollah, and Sunday, the United States pledged to send troops and a new air defense system to Israel. CBS News New York's Alecia Reid reports.
