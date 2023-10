In Manhattan on Thursday, former president Donald Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial entered a fourth day. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3F3UJRR

Trump's $250M civil fraud trial enters 4th day In Manhattan on Thursday, former president Donald Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial entered a fourth day. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3F3UJRR

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On