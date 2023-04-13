Watch CBS News

Trump in NYC to answer questions for AG's lawsuit

Former president Donald Trump was at New York Attorney General Letitia James' office Thursday to answer questions. She is suing Trump, three of his children and his executives over the company's business practices. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
