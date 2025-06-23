Watch CBS News

Tri-State Area facing extreme heat for 1st week of summer

New York City is under an excessive heat warning to start the week, as highs are expected to hit the mid-to-upper 90s on Monday. CBS News New York's Derick Waller reports.
