Watch CBS News

The Uplift: A Santa to believe in

A man hopes to bring representation and diversity to the role of Santa Claus. A ballerina from Minnesota earns an iconic holiday role in New York City. Julia Roberts tells Gayle King where she thinks some of her most beloved characters ended up.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.