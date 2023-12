"The Great Borough Bake-off" returns for 2nd year Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-off is back at the Museum of the City of New York. Bakers from across the city were invited to create gingerbread displays representing their neighborhoods. Jerry Gallagher, COO of the museum and the exhibit's driving force, and amateur baker Nishat Shahabuddin joined CBS2 News to share more.