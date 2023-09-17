The Astors: Anderson Cooper on an American dynasty After their 2021 bestseller about the Vanderbilt dynasty, CNN and "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper reteamed with historian Katherine Howe for their latest book, "Astor," which traces the fortunes of one of the most prominent and wealthy New York City families in the 19th and 20th centuries. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Cooper about what made John Jacob Astor rich, and how Brooke Astor, who married into the family, sought to rehabilitate the Astors' reputation.