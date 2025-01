Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann returned to court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 29, 2025 on Long Island.

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer back in court Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann returned to court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 29, 2025 on Long Island.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On