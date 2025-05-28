Suspect in custody in connection with attack on off-duty officer Police have one suspect in custody and have just released the name of the second suspect they're searching for. Taveon Hargrove was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Virginia by US Marshalls. Police sources say he's awaiting extradition back to New York City to face charges. Detectives are now seeking a second individual in this case 23 year old Lucas Wayne. CBS News Law Enforcement Contributor Richard Esposito breaks down the possible charges and discusses what's next.