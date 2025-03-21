Watch CBS News

St. John's scores first round victory over Omaha

ST. John's opened up their NCAA tournament with a blowout first round victory over Omaha. It was a night ST. John's fans have been waiting a long time for, their first tournament win in 25 years! Otis Livingston has the highlights.
