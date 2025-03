St. John's looking to win first NCAA tournament game in 25 years St. John's relies on hard-nosed defense, which is the very foundation upon which champions are made. In fact, three of the last five national champs have been top 10 defensive teams. This year, St. John's is second in the nation. Their road to San Antonio is uncertain, but if history holds true, they have the map. CBS News New York's Otis Livingston reports.