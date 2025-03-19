Watch CBS News

St. John's getting ready to face Omaha Mavericks

St. John's University went through their first workout in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday as they get ready to take on the Omaha Mavericks. CBS News New York's Otis Livingston reports live from the court.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.