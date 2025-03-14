Watch CBS News

St. John's advances to Big East Tournament final

Madison Square Garden was electric Friday as St. John's continues their march through the Big East Tournament. CBS News New York's Lori Bordonaro was at the game and found a Johnnies fan base that is full of faith.
