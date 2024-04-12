Watch CBS News

Springtime cooking with Chef Alain Verzeroli

Spring is here! Chef Alain Verzeroli oversees the Bastion collection at "Le Jardinier" joins and joins CBS New York to discuss the new menu items at the restaurant and the key to cooking to perfect spring inspired dish at home.
