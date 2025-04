Skill-based hiring on the rise The cost of college is on the rise in the United States. According to Bankrate, the average price tag of a four year university for in state students is close to $30,000. For out of state students its more than $45,000. And if you want to go to a private institution, that cost jumps to nearly $63,000. As students weigh the cost of college, companies are now starting to target new employees based on skills rather than degrees. Executive Coach Liz Bentley explains.