Mayor Eric Adams released a new study Wednesday finding sidewalk sheds and scaffolding cost Manhattan businesses thousands each month. CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Sidewalk sheds cost NYC businesses thousands in lost revenue, study finds Mayor Eric Adams released a new study Wednesday finding sidewalk sheds and scaffolding cost Manhattan businesses thousands each month. CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On