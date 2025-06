Sean "Diddy" Combs defense begins closing arguments The Sean “Diddy” Combs trial is winding down with both the prosecution and defense team resting their cases on Tuesday.The jury has heard more than six weeks of testimony from 34 government witnesses, including ex-girlfriends, former employees and law enforcement agents. Combs a former hip-hop mogul has pleaded not guilty to charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering. Criminal Defense Attorney Eric Faddis details what happens next.