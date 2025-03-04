Questions raised about new tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China We've been following President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, marking a significant shift in U.S. Trade Policy that has sparked widespread concern about its potential effects on businesses, consumers, and international relations. The President back tracked on the idea back in January as he made a deal with the leaders of both countries. But could we see the same outcome as these tariffs get implemented? Rita Mcgrath, Author and Professor at Columbia Business School explains.