A pro-Palestinian rally was held at Grand Central Terminal​ on Friday. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/499oKxD

Pro-Palestinian rally held inside Grand Central Terminal A pro-Palestinian rally was held at Grand Central Terminal​ on Friday. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/499oKxD

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On